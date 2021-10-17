Sunday, October 17, 2021
Queens of Hip-Hop Coming Up Aces on ABC | WATCH

*The true ladies of Hip Hop will be getting their love with the upcoming ABC News Special “The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game.”

The special will be narrated by Salt (of Salt-N-Pepa) and will feature interviews with City Girls, Monie Love, Yo-Yo and many others.

The special will trace the path of the female emcee back to the 1970s, beginning with MC Sha-Rock, whose name I doubt has EVER been mentioned on ABC before. Could be wrong, but….anyway.

MC Lyte will perform spoken word performances with her signature delivery and the score will be produced and written by WondaGurl.

GET MORE AT EURWEB: Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management

Queens of Hip Hop (Getty)Conversational exchanges will be hosted by Angie Martinez with Lakeyah, Lil Mama and Roxanne Shanté discussing their shared experiences in a decidedly male-dominated industry.

The special is produced by an all-female leadership team at ABC News. Fatima Curry is director, and Melia Patria and Curry are co-executive producers.

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop is schedule to air Monday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The timing of the ABC special is timed to tie in with Queens, starring Eve, which is slated to strop on Oct. 19.

