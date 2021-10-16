Saturday, October 16, 2021
‘The Listening’ Features the Daughter of Co-Founder of Civil Rights Movement | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
LOS ANGELES  – Martin Luther King, Jr. is referred to as the founder of the American Civil Rights Movement.

However, his co-founder, Rev. Ralph David Abernathy is someone many Americans are less acquainted with. “The Listening” is a compelling musical composition that bridges the gap between the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950-60s and the current Black Lives Matter Movement, through the power of music.

The accompanying video (releasing Oct. 15) brings to light the story of King and Rev. Abernathy through rare photo and video footage. “The Listening” features Donzaleigh Abernathy (the Reverend’s daughter and goddaughter to King), as the lead soloist.

Selma to Montgomery March & Donzaleigh Abernathy
LEFT PHOTO: Selma to Montgomery March for the Right to Vote, 1965. One of many marches the Abernathy children attended with their parents. Front row, left to right: Donzaleigh Abernathy, Ralph David Abernathy III, Juandalynn R. Abernathy. Back row: Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta King. RIGHT PHOTO: Donzaleigh Abernathy, actress, author, Civil Rights activist and soloist in “The Listening.”

Donzaleigh has the unique perspective of having lived through the Civil Rights Movement as a child, on the front lines with her parents, siblings, the King’s and other activists. She and her siblings were present for many pivotal moments, including King’s, ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at the March on Washington in 1963.

“The Listening,” is a social justice project inspired by King’s 1967 speech, “Beyond Vietnam: A Time To Break Silence,” delivered exactly one year prior to his assassination. It was composed by Cheryl B. Engelhardt, under the artistic direction of Andre de Quadros. It features Wes Felton, son of jazz pianist Hilton Felton, Jr., was conducted by Dr. Christopher L. Clark and performed by The Listening Choir.

For more information on “The Listening” and to watch the video, visit www.cbemusic.co/thelisteningfyc.

source: Katherine Long Becker – DIY Public Relations, Inc.

Fisher Jack

