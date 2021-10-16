Saturday, October 16, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Queen Latifah Reveals She was Bothered by ‘Living Single’ Cast Being Told to Lose Weight

By Fisher Jack
0

Queen Latifah - Living Single
Queen Latifah – Living Single (YouTube)

*In an interview w @essence, Queen Latifah recalls an experience on ‘Living Single‘ when the cast was told to lose weight.

She says, “I remember when I was doing Living Single, the word came down that we needed to lose weight and it was like, what? Now mind you, we have the number one show among Black and Latino, Latinx audiences, at the time. And we have a hit show and you’re telling us we need to lose weight.” Living Single, which was led by an all black cast, aired in Aug. 1993 and ran for six seasons on Fox network.

As for changing their appearance Latifah said:

“We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem. That’s the kind of insensitivity that we’re fighting against right now. That’s the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem.” She added,

“That did bother me. But of course, it didn’t make a difference. I didn’t change anything as a result of it. If anything, I’m just the rebel. Don’t tell me what to do, because I’m going to do the opposite. But it did make me cognizant.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Celebs Tee Off At George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic |

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous article‘The Listening’ Features the Daughter of Co-Founder of Civil Rights Movement | WATCH
Next articleConfession: Jeannie Mai Didn’t Want to be a Mother Because of Child Abuse | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO