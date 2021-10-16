*In an interview w @essence, Queen Latifah recalls an experience on ‘Living Single‘ when the cast was told to lose weight.

She says, “I remember when I was doing Living Single, the word came down that we needed to lose weight and it was like, what? Now mind you, we have the number one show among Black and Latino, Latinx audiences, at the time. And we have a hit show and you’re telling us we need to lose weight.” Living Single, which was led by an all black cast, aired in Aug. 1993 and ran for six seasons on Fox network.

As for changing their appearance Latifah said:

“We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem. That’s the kind of insensitivity that we’re fighting against right now. That’s the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem.” She added,

“That did bother me. But of course, it didn’t make a difference. I didn’t change anything as a result of it. If anything, I’m just the rebel. Don’t tell me what to do, because I’m going to do the opposite. But it did make me cognizant.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Celebs Tee Off At George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic |