*If you’re headed out to the theaters this weekend to see “The Last Duel” or “Halloween Kills,” save your time and money!

No truer words are expressed as some of those in “The Last Duel:” “There’s only the power of men,” “The truth doesn’t matter.” Or, when Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) returns home and his wife greets him in the street with her breasts exposed and he snaps, “Go upstairs before they think you’re a harlot. Don’t you have any dignity?” If she had on the infamous green dress Jennifer Lopez wore with Puffy Combs, Jean would probably have snapped her neck.

I love period pieces but this dark, dreary, drab, dull medieval iteration with all its fanfare strikes out. The horrific, arrogant, greedy, treacherous characters are not engaging. With misogyny reigning along with despots, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) is a martyr for her times. However, the repeated rape scenes appear to be an effort to titillate viewers more so than bring home a point.

In “The Last Duel,” King Charles VI (Ben Affleck) declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film also stars Adam Driver, Caoimhe O’Malley, and Alex Lawther.

‘Halloween Kills’ is Suicide

“Halloween Kills” predicts its own death by unleashing its worse attempt at movie making into theaters and on Peacock on 10-15-21.

I say an attempt because what watchers will see is a ridiculous hodgepodge of multiple bloody murders and gratuitous violence.

The scenes of excessive bloodletting and the disgusting blood cursing sounds from severed limbs and open wounds non-stop with no coherent dialogue, is abusive.

Viewers should be paid to endure this kind of torture.

In “Halloween Kills,” minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) encaged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes.

Directed by David Gordan Green, “Halloween Kills” also stars Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Omar Dorsey, and Diva Tyler.

