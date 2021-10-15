Friday, October 15, 2021
Steve Harvey Stuns Fans with His Hip New Style

By Ny MaGee
steve harvey twitter
Steve Harvey / Twitter

*Fans of Steve Harvey are over the moon about his chic new look.  

The “Family Feud” host, 64, shared a photo of him rocking leather and damn near broke Black Twitter. 

Page Six writes, “Harvey paired a black turtleneck and leather pants with Bottega Veneta boots ($980) and a bright blue suede Berluti jacket ($5,650) for the much-loved style. His wife, Marjorie Harvey, even coordinated in a leather coat and pants for their trip to Paris.”

The photo quickly went viral, with one Twitter user posting a side-by-side photo of Harvey’s style early in his stand-up comedy career compared to his stylish new threads today. Check out the post below. 

READ MORE: ABC Taps Steve Harvey for Unscripted Courtroom Series to Rule on Real Cases

“Steve Harvey and his stylist are going crazy,” one person tweeted, while a third asked, “Steve Harvey fashion influencer era?”

“Steve Harvey is either dropping a new clothing line or wants to remind the world he’s wealthy,” another Twitter user wrote

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Harvey has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for ABC.

Per the network, the “10-episode courtroom comedy series will feature real cases, with Harvey welcoming a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

The one-hour primetime unscripted “Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022. 

 

The series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner. 

Per Variety, casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on its looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” All awards and judgments will be paid by production.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

