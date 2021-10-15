Friday, October 15, 2021
Stacey Dash Opens Up About Past Vicodin Addiction, Abusive Boyfriend [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
stacey dash

*”Clueless” star Stacey Dash dished with Dr. Oz recently about her past Vicodin addiction.

The actress revealed that she used to pop 18 to 20 pills a day. Her dark past also includes suffering physical abuse by an ex, as reported by Page Six

“I was taking 18-20 pills a day,” Dash, 54, said in the interview that aired Thursday.

Oz replied, “18-20 Vicodin a day, that’s expensive,” which prompted a tearful Dash to reply: “Yeah, I lost everything.”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Stacey Dash Now Regrets Aligning Herself with Trump, Fox News: ‘That’s Not Who I Am Anymore’ (Watch)

In a Facebook post, Dash described the addiction as her “deepest, darkest secret” and told Oz she would spend “about five to ten grand” monthly on pills. She also told him about an abusive ex-boyfriend who broke her arm. 

“He would beat me so bad, I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I couldn’t walk —[he broke] my arm, tied me to the bed for three days,” she said. “Some part of me thought that’s what I deserved.”

Dash credits her faith and belief in God for guiding her during her challenging bounceback journey.

“Do I have to fight for it? Sometimes, yeah. Are there moments when I wake up and I’m like, ‘This is a bad day. I want to do something bad.’ I know if I get on my knees and I pray that Jesus will help me — he has for five years.

“This has not been easy… There have been days where I’ve spent the entire day on my knees and didn’t move, until I felt God fill that hole inside of me,” she said.

Earlier this year, Dash apologized for supporting Donald Trump during his presidency, and for her inflammatory rhetoric on conservative platform Fox News.

We previously reported that she made the whiplash 180 in an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV. The woman who raised eyebrows for backing Trump’s statement after the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia that there were “very fine people on both sides,” for defending Trump’s claim that Mexican immigrants were drug traffickers, rapists and criminals and calling for an end to celebrating Black History Month, apologized for the comments, and had the nerve to blame her “arrogant pride and anger” on Fox News typecasting her as the “angry conservative black woman.”

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,’ she said.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” she added. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

