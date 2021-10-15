Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Sharon Osbourne has revealed that CBS made her former “The Talk” colleague Sheryl Underwood attend anger management training because of the hostile way she interacted with the show’s producers. 

“Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them,” Osbourne alleged during a visit with SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show”.

Per New York Daily News, Osbourne said before she was booted from the daytime talk show, she defended Underwood when CBS execs came to her about issues involving Sheryl. 

“They called me and I said, ‘You can not get rid of Sheryl, there is no way, she can’t take that, you just can’t do it,’” Osbourne claimed. “So they sent her to anger management.”

Osbourne exited “The Talk” after 11 years following a racially charged debate with Underwood.

READ MORE: Sheryl Underwood Admits She Suffered From PTSD After Sharon Osbourne Fallout [VIDEO]

EURweb.com

Back in March, Osbourne clapped back at claims by current and former colleagues that she’s a vile racist. She was accused of calling Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker”.

Speaking to Daily Mail and ET, Osbourne called the accusations “crap.”

Osbourne said she was targeted out of  “revenge,” by bitter people who are “coming out with stupid, childish comments.” She added, “It’s all crap… It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like — is that all you’ve got? It’s like really?”

She added, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like a wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

She said, “all these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers] or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all,” she said. “I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s like, oh shut up. I’m too bloody busy.”

Prior to exiting the show, Osbourne suspected she would be booted.

“I kind of think they’re going use me as a sacrificial lamb and fire me,” she said. “It’s fine. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will…. So be it. I’m a big girl.”

Previous articleAdele Drops Full Music Video for “Easy On Me” (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO