Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management

*Sharon Osbourne has revealed that CBS made her former “The Talk” colleague Sheryl Underwood attend anger management training because of the hostile way she interacted with the show’s producers.

“Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them,” Osbourne alleged during a visit with SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show”.

Per New York Daily News, Osbourne said before she was booted from the daytime talk show, she defended Underwood when CBS execs came to her about issues involving Sheryl.

“They called me and I said, ‘You can not get rid of Sheryl, there is no way, she can’t take that, you just can’t do it,’” Osbourne claimed. “So they sent her to anger management.”

Osbourne exited “The Talk” after 11 years following a racially charged debate with Underwood.

Back in March, Osbourne clapped back at claims by current and former colleagues that she’s a vile racist. She was accused of calling Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker”.

Speaking to Daily Mail and ET, Osbourne called the accusations “crap.”

Osbourne said she was targeted out of “revenge,” by bitter people who are “coming out with stupid, childish comments.” She added, “It’s all crap… It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like — is that all you’ve got? It’s like really?”

She added, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like a wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

She said, “all these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers] or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all,” she said. “I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s like, oh shut up. I’m too bloody busy.”

Prior to exiting the show, Osbourne suspected she would be booted.

“I kind of think they’re going use me as a sacrificial lamb and fire me,” she said. “It’s fine. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will…. So be it. I’m a big girl.”