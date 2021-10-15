Racist California Man Shoots Black Father Seven Times, Charged with Hate Crime [VIDEO]

*A suspected white supremacist has been arrested after shooting an unarmed Black man in an unprovoked attack in Stockton, California on Oct. 8.

Bobby Gayle Jr., 45, a cement mason, had just left a construction site when he was shot seven times by 31-year-old Michael Hayes. Gayle was reportedly struck twice in the face and the bullets missed major arteries and organs, KCRA reports.

After being shot, Gayle was able to call his brother Marlon Gayle and left a voicemail that said, “Marlon, I’ve been shot. Pray for me. I swear to God. Please. In the name of Jesus. Hallelujah.”

Marlon said the shooting happened after his brother told Hayes to slow down when he saw him driving in the wrong direction.

ON KCRA: Family members say a gunman yelled racial epithets at Bobby Gayle Jr (pictured) before shooting him 7 times Friday night. Stockton police are now investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. pic.twitter.com/HiDCavU1Ap — KCRA Kay Recede (@KayRecede) October 12, 2021

“He was driving in the wrong direction. He almost hit my brother and his friend. And so my brother said, ‘Hey, slow down.’ And that’s when a guy got out the car, and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother,” Marlon said. “And you know, we were just like, wow. He didn’t just … he was trying to kill my brother.”

Bobby Gayle was rushed to the hospital from the scene. According to reports, he is in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a news release said that Hayes was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges, as well as hate crime charges.

“I would like to thank the anonymous tipster and the hard work of our detectives for bringing a quick resolution to this case for the victim and his family,” Stockton police Chief Eric Jones said in a prepared statement. “Gun violence is not tolerated in our community.”

A part of the violence was captured in surveillance footage obtained by KCRA 3. Bobby is seen holding his hands up as a gunman shoots.

“My brother threw his hands up, was like, ‘Hey, man, slow down. What’s going on, like slow down,'” Marlon said, “And the guy got out his truck, parked his truck, got out, and he started saying the ‘n’ word and just started shooting.”

Bobby was able to call 911 for help.

Despite the gunman shouting racial comments, the family appears to have already forgiven him.

“We believe in love. We believe in forgiveness, but at the same time, white supremacy, hatred, bigotry, and all of that – we stand against that,” Marlon said.