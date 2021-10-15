Missing Alabama Woman’s Body Found in Unused Police Van [VIDEO]

*A week after the body of 29-year-old Christina Nance was discovered in an old, unused police van, the Huntsville Police Department says they have surveillance footage showing her getting into the vehicle on her own.

Nance’s family had reported her missing until her lifeless body was reportedly discovered by an officer on Thursday (Oct. 7). According to ABC 31, Nance was found in a van parked outside the Huntsville Police Department headquarters in Alabama. An autopsy performed by Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill found no signs of “foul play” or “trauma.”

Christina’s official cause of death has not been confirmed and a toxicology report has yet to be released.

Huntsville Police obtained the surveillance video from a nearby building that showed Nance “somewhat disoriented” and “alone” getting into the van, Chief Mark McMurray confirmed.

It’s unclear how long Nance was in the van before she died and before her was found. Christina’s family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump to help get to the bottom of how she died.

Crump has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, Dana Fletcher and Nigel Shelby locally.

“We really don’t know how our relative’s body was found inside a police van on police property and we need some justice,” Frank Matthews, a local activist and Christina’s cousin, said at a press conference. “We need some clarity and Christina cannot speak for herself.”

The police van where her body was found was reportedly last used in March to transport evidence.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Christina’s family to cover burial expenses and the cost of the independent autopsy.