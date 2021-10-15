:

*(Silver Spring, MD) – It’s Me, Julissa! reintroduces fans to entertainment sweetheart Julissa Bermudez after years in the industry’s background hosting various shows and helping others tell their stories.

Bermudez’s show will air on Friday, October 15 at 9:30p.m. EST/8:30C and is the first original series brought to CLEO TV by Kin x TV One Licensing Partnership along with Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix airing Fridays on CLEO TV.

On this week’s episode, Julissa is graciously sharing her story with the viewers from her early days as an immigrant from the Dominican Republic throughout her career. She focuses on her New York upbringing, discussing some of her life’s faux-pas, and the launch of her new body care brand República Skin.

Bermudez’s show marks the first original series that Kin has brought to CLEO TV. Recently Kin partnered with CLEO TV to bring hit digital series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix to the network this Fall. In addition, Kin previously licensed digital franchises All Things Adrienne starring Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Heart of the Batter featuring recording artist and lifestyle personality Jordin Sparks to CLEO TV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Colin Kaepernick Reminds Black Corporate Executives That Freedom Comes at a Cost | VIDEO