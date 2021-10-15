Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Divorce

Adele Drops Full Music Video for “Easy On Me” (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

0_adele-245150365_407802484184386_5468799562058431454_n
Adele – Easy On Me

*The video for “Easy On Me” is here.

Adele has officially returned with her first new music in six years – the lead single from her upcoming fourth album, titled “30,” a nod to the age she was when she began recording the songs. It follows her similarly-titled previous albums “19” in 2008, “21” in 2011 and “25” in 2015.

Adele opens the tune by saying she feels like she’s drowning in a river while desperately trying to find gold, before presumably reflecting on her relationship with ex Simon Konecki. “Baby, let me in,” she sings, asking him to “go easy on me, baby.” The chorus continues, “I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me.”

The British singer says she “changed who I was to put you both first,” but is ultimately giving up on the marriage. The pair share son Angelo, 8.

Adele teased “Easy On Me” two weeks ago, with a black and white Instagram video that showed her putting a tape into a car radio and turning up the volume. As she drives down the road, loose papers fly out the windows and the opening notes of the song begin to play.

Watch the full video below:

Previous articleLarry Miller, Chairman of Jordan Brand, Reveals He Killed a Man At Age 16
Next articleSharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO