Adele Drops Full Music Video for “Easy On Me” (Watch)

*The video for “Easy On Me” is here.

Adele has officially returned with her first new music in six years – the lead single from her upcoming fourth album, titled “30,” a nod to the age she was when she began recording the songs. It follows her similarly-titled previous albums “19” in 2008, “21” in 2011 and “25” in 2015.

Adele opens the tune by saying she feels like she’s drowning in a river while desperately trying to find gold, before presumably reflecting on her relationship with ex Simon Konecki. “Baby, let me in,” she sings, asking him to “go easy on me, baby.” The chorus continues, “I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me.”

The British singer says she “changed who I was to put you both first,” but is ultimately giving up on the marriage. The pair share son Angelo, 8.

Adele teased “Easy On Me” two weeks ago, with a black and white Instagram video that showed her putting a tape into a car radio and turning up the volume. As she drives down the road, loose papers fly out the windows and the opening notes of the song begin to play.

Watch the full video below: