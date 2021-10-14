Wendy Williams Buys $4.5M Apartment Amid Health Related Hiatus From Talk Show

*Wendy Williams has reportedly purchased a $4.5 million high-rise apartment in New York City amid her ongoing health struggles.

Here’s more from US Magazine:

The 2,400-square-foot apartment includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite countertops and a wine refrigerator. Located in NYC’s Financial District, the duplex apartment is in a luxury building that has a fitness center and spa, which includes a lap pool, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

We previously reported that Williams has pushed back the season 13 premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” after she tested positive for COVID-19. Insiders also claim she is battling mental health issues and is expected to be on an extended hiatus.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement on October 12. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The statement added that new episodes will begin airing on October 18 with guest hosts.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years,” the statement continued. “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

Show execs are said to be considering Nick Cannon a “backup plan” since the season 13 premiere has been delayed several times. An insider revealed to Page Six, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times, so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

The source claims Nick is the top choice due to his popularity.

“It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot…Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Canon’s show a huge success,” the source added. “He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

