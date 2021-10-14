Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Tracie Thoms On ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ Podcast | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*The Marvel Universe continues to expand and this time, it expands in podcast form.

Marvel Comics has released a new series called “Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye,” as part of the Wastelanders podcast series. The 10-episode second installment will follow Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and the aftermath of his Avengers tribe being killed by their enemies thirty years prior. As the sole survivor of the group, the superhero now lives as a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. With vengeance on his mind, he gains an unexpected ally in his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane), who is on her own mission to seek revenge after losing her best friend.

Other featured performances include Jess Barbagallo, Michelle Hurd, Bobby Moreno, Joe Morton, Lea DeLaria and Tracie Thoms (Kate Bishop).

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Thoms about the push for Black representation in the Marvel Cinema and how she would create her own character.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye
Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye

Cole: If you could create your own superhero, what would their name be called and what would be their superpower?

Thoms: Teleportation would be my gift. As for the name, I’m not sure what a good name for a teleporter would be.

Cole: I would suggest Telepornetta

Thoms: TELEPORNETTA! I am Telepornetta.

Cole: What can we expect from the podcast series?

Thoms: It’s interesting to see what will happen to Hawkeye as he’s an Avenger in this podcast without his powers. It’s funny as people die and come back to life in the Marvel universe…In this series, you’ll see an aged Hawkeye and how he deals with the loss of his friends while seeking revenge. You’ll see my character, Kate, who was a young, adventurous woman; who now has grown and has her own child to protect who looks up to Hawkeye. You’ll see the power dynamics between old friends and how they reckon with each other later. It’s a wonderful, layered piece that explores the complexity of these characters and what it means to see justice, and if it can turn bad.

Cole: How does it feel seeing superheroes that look just like you? 

Thoms: It’s about time. They’ve been in the comics the entire time. Misty Knight and Falcon are not new characters. I’m so happy to see Teyonnah Parris shine as Monica Rambeau in the spinoff series, she’s phenomenal.

While we work on another Marvel character series with Telepornetta…get acquainted with Hawkeye and his new normal in Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

Previous articleKenyan Olympic Runner Agnes Tirop Found Stabbed To Death At 25 [VIDEO]
Next articleGarcelle Beauvais Accused of Bullying, Taking ‘Jabs’ at ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars During Reunion [VIDEO]
Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO