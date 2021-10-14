*The Marvel Universe continues to expand and this time, it expands in podcast form.

Marvel Comics has released a new series called “Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye,” as part of the Wastelanders podcast series. The 10-episode second installment will follow Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and the aftermath of his Avengers tribe being killed by their enemies thirty years prior. As the sole survivor of the group, the superhero now lives as a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. With vengeance on his mind, he gains an unexpected ally in his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane), who is on her own mission to seek revenge after losing her best friend.

Other featured performances include Jess Barbagallo, Michelle Hurd, Bobby Moreno, Joe Morton, Lea DeLaria and Tracie Thoms (Kate Bishop).

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Thoms about the push for Black representation in the Marvel Cinema and how she would create her own character.

Cole: If you could create your own superhero, what would their name be called and what would be their superpower?

Thoms: Teleportation would be my gift. As for the name, I’m not sure what a good name for a teleporter would be.

Cole: I would suggest Telepornetta

Thoms: TELEPORNETTA! I am Telepornetta.

Cole: What can we expect from the podcast series?

Thoms: It’s interesting to see what will happen to Hawkeye as he’s an Avenger in this podcast without his powers. It’s funny as people die and come back to life in the Marvel universe…In this series, you’ll see an aged Hawkeye and how he deals with the loss of his friends while seeking revenge. You’ll see my character, Kate, who was a young, adventurous woman; who now has grown and has her own child to protect who looks up to Hawkeye. You’ll see the power dynamics between old friends and how they reckon with each other later. It’s a wonderful, layered piece that explores the complexity of these characters and what it means to see justice, and if it can turn bad.

Cole: How does it feel seeing superheroes that look just like you?

Thoms: It’s about time. They’ve been in the comics the entire time. Misty Knight and Falcon are not new characters. I’m so happy to see Teyonnah Parris shine as Monica Rambeau in the spinoff series, she’s phenomenal.

While we work on another Marvel character series with Telepornetta…get acquainted with Hawkeye and his new normal in Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.