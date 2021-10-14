Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kenyan Olympic Runner Agnes Tirop Found Stabbed To Death At 25 [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Agnes Tirop via Twitter/Getty

*Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympics, has died at age 25. The athlete was found stabbed to death in her home, according to a Kenyan athletic commission.

Tirop was “allegedly stabbed” at her home in Iten, Kenya, and her husband is said to be the prime suspect in the killing. Tirop suffered stab wounds to her neck and abdomen, according to TMZ.

According to reports, Agnes’ husband hasn’t been seen since her death. Athletics Kenya said it was “still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.”

READ MORE: Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men’s Relay Run At Olympics ‘A Total Embarrassment!’ | VIDEO

Here’s more from CNN:

The 25-year-old won bronze medals in the 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished 4th in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Games. Last month, Tirop made history by taking 28 seconds off the long-standing, women-only world record for 10km at the Adizero Road To Records event in Germany. Tirop finished in a time of 30:01, breaking the previous record of 30:29, which had been set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

Following the race, she said, “I’m so happy to have broken the world record. I felt the pace was good. The course was very good, too.”

The BBC reports Agnes’ father called police Tuesday after he could not reach his daughter. When the cops arrived at her home, Agnes was found in bed in a pool of blood.

“Athletics Kenya are distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop,” the country’s athletics body said in a statement.

As reported by CNN, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute, saying in a statement: “It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage including in this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan.”

Sportswear giant Adidas also weighed in on the tragic loss.

“The Adidas family is deeply saddened by the tragic news about Agnes Jebet Tirop. Agnes was an incredible person, a record-breaking athlete and a beloved member of our family. She will be greatly missed by us all and her legacy will forever live on in our memory,” the sportswear giant tweeted.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Ignoring the Problem
Next articleTracie Thoms On ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ Podcast | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO