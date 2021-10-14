Garcelle Beauvais Accused of Bullying, Taking ‘Jabs’ at ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars During Reunion [VIDEO]

*The reunion special for Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” kicked off on October 13, and in case you missed it, a preview shows Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley clashing in Wednesday night’s episode.

The two have been at odds since Kemsley accused Beauvais of being a “bully,” per Page Six.

“You don’t say much when we’re together or to someone’s face, and then you’ll say it in the confessionals,” Kemsley tells Beauvais, who snaps back, “First I say too much, and then I don’t say enough. Like, I can’t win with you.” Kemsley then accuses Beauvais of being “passive.”

The RHOBH reunion was taped on September 10. Host Andy Cohen tells Kemsley in the clip, “You said you want her to be direct but then you accuse her of throwing darts.”

Kemsley responds, “I want her to be direct, I don’t want her to throw darts. Throwing darts is not being direct, Andy. When you have an issue with someone, you look at them and you tell them you have an issue. You don’t throw a passive-aggressive jab with a smile.”

Watch the moment below.

READ MORE: TMI: Garcelle Beauvais Reminiscing on Jamie Foxx Being ‘Hung Like A Horse’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo)

Elsewhere in the special, Erika Jayne touches on her divorce from Tom Girardi and their controversial legal woes.

“There’s obviously so much going on with you this season. And it’s a highly unusual situation because things are still unfolding as we speak. And even between the time that we taped this and airing, new things could come out,” Andy said. “I mean, how are you feeling about finally kind of addressing this stuff with the viewers?”

Erika responded, “I’m happy to do so. I’m happy to say everything that I can say. Please understand, there are some things I cannot answer. But I will do my best to give every part of the story that I can. This is the toughest part of my life. And I asked for patience with the ladies — and got some and some I didn’t. I asked for an understanding that these things are complicated, that I was finding them out in real time myself, and I don’t have all the answers and still do not have all the answers to this day.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” four-part Season 11 reunion begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.