Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black Lives Matter

DOJ Opens Probe Into Indianapolis Police Sergeant Who Stomped Handcuffed Man In The Face (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

huxley
IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley is facing two criminal charges after body cam footage showed him kicking a man in his face during an arrest.

*An Indianapolis police sergeant is facing two felony charges and an investigation by U.S. Justice Department after stomping a handcuffed man in the face.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jermaine Vaughn was arrested Sept. 24 for disorderly conduct. Footage from the body camera of Officer Matthew Shores, one of three officers carrying out the arrest, shows Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Vaughn.

Watch below:

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, John E. Childress, said in a prepared statement Wednesday: “Our office and the FBI have opened an investigation, and if the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action.”

The announcement comes a day after prosecutors charged Huxley with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury, both of which are felonies.

Previous articleKyrie Irving Goes on IG Live to Address Vaccine Refusal, Being Unable to Play, More (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO