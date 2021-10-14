Demi Lovato’s Says The Word ‘Aliens’ Is Offensive, Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds [VIDEO]

*Demi Lovato believes extraterrestrials are emotional like humans and would take great offense to being called “aliens,” which is why the singer is encouraging folks to ban the word.

In an interview with TMZ, astrophysicist and planetary scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson responded to her nonsense, noting that “All the aliens I’ve ever met, they have no feelings,” deGrasse Tyson said in the clip below.

“So to be worried about offending them by calling them an alien… What is [Demi] thinking is going on in the head of species of life from another planet? I mean, I know it’s very considerate… But really?” he added.

“I, just to be specific, always say ‘space aliens.’ And then, what we used to call aliens on earth—undocumented immigrants—that’s what the new term is for them,” he explained. “I’m all in on that, so what that means is if we all do that the only invocation of the word alien is for creatures from outer space that want to kill us all.”

He also suggested that humans shouldn’t assume extraterrestrials understand any of Earth’s languages.

“Why should I even believe they know English?” he continued. “I don’t get it.”

In a recent episode of the “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” series, the pop star explained why ET’s should not be referred to as “aliens.”

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” Lovato said. “That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

Lovato’s “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” is Peacock’s four-part limited series that finds her hitting the road in an “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride,” Lovato explained of the show. “I think that [ETs] are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago.”