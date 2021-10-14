Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Demi Lovato’s Says The Word ‘Aliens’ Is Offensive, Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Demi Lovato

*Demi Lovato believes extraterrestrials are emotional like humans and would take great offense to being called “aliens,” which is why the singer is encouraging folks to ban the word. 

In an interview with TMZ, astrophysicist and planetary scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson responded to her nonsense, noting that “All the aliens I’ve ever met, they have no feelings,” deGrasse Tyson said in the clip below. 

“So to be worried about offending them by calling them an alien… What is [Demi] thinking is going on in the head of species of life from another planet? I mean, I know it’s very considerate… But really?” he added.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Admits She Suffered Multiple Strokes, Brain Damage Due to Drug Use [VIDEO]

“I, just to be specific, always say ‘space aliens.’ And then, what we used to call aliens on earth—undocumented immigrants—that’s what the new term is for them,” he explained. “I’m all in on that, so what that means is if we all do that the only invocation of the word alien is for creatures from outer space that want to kill us all.”

He also suggested that humans shouldn’t assume extraterrestrials understand any of Earth’s languages. 

“Why should I even believe they know English?” he continued. “I don’t get it.”

In a recent episode of the “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” series, the pop star explained why ET’s should not be referred to as “aliens.”

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” Lovato said. “That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

Lovato’s “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” is Peacock’s four-part limited series that finds her hitting the road in an “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride,” Lovato explained of the show. “I think that [ETs] are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago.”

Previous articleBlack Woman Who Inspired Mick Jagger to Write ‘Brown Sugar’: ‘I Don’t Think We Can Sing [it] Now’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO