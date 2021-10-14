Black History Month: United Kingdom Celebrates Creative Arts and More

*Black History Month celebrations in the United Kingdom and continues to bring out the best of creative Black Britain 2021 with ongoing events.

In respect of BHM, the new OUR ROOTS book Volume 2 was timed to coincide with month-long celebration and has gained much attention, received good reviews and comments.

As the 28th of October draws near, TAYO Fatunla, considered an artist of African diaspora, will be doing his virtual cartoon workshop presentation with the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art from across the Atlantic. Not to be missed. Here are excerpts from the new OUR ROOTS Volume 2 celebrating UK’s BHM on EURWEB. A must have publication.

For 28 October Viral Cartoon workshop booking, CLICK HERE.

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is now available. Excerpts from the book will be featured on EURWEB throughout this month of October. Write to [email protected] for enquiries –