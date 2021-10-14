Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeArts
Arts

Black History Month: United Kingdom Celebrates Creative Arts and More

By Fisher Jack
0

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 - Excerpts -*Black History Month celebrations in the United Kingdom and continues to bring out the best of creative Black Britain 2021 with ongoing events.

In respect of BHM, the new OUR ROOTS book Volume 2 was timed to coincide with month-long celebration and has gained much attention, received good reviews and comments.

As the 28th of October draws near, TAYO Fatunla, considered an artist of African diaspora, will be doing his virtual cartoon workshop presentation with the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art from across the Atlantic. Not to be missed. Here are excerpts from the new OUR ROOTS Volume 2 celebrating UK’s BHM on EURWEB. A must have publication.

For 28 October Viral Cartoon workshop booking, CLICK HERE.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Garcelle Beauvais Accused of Bullying, Taking ‘Jabs’ at ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars During Reunion [VIDEO]

TAYO - EURWEB (10-14-21)
TAYO Fatunla

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is now available. Excerpts from the book will be featured on EURWEB throughout this month of October. Write to [email protected] for enquiries –

Previous articleRingside Update/Fury vs Wilder III: The Final Chapter
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO