*“Gospel music is the message,” said Jackie Patillo about the GMA Dove Awards. Jackie is executive director of the GMA Dove Awards, to be tapped live in Nashville October 19, 2021 and airing on TBN October 22nd at 8pmET and 10pmET. “We go into their homes…fulfillment of the Scripture…spreading the Gospel. Really (the Dove Awards) it’s based on Scripture – Matthews 5, ‘…shine your light before men…and glorify our Father in Heaven.’ We have KB representing Hip-Hop, Maverick City Music, Dante Bowe, Jonathan McReynolds, Cece Winans (Love) and Natalie Grant.”

Since 2010 Patillo has been President of the Gospel Music Association (GMA Foundation) presenters of the Dove Awards, which is open to Christian Pop, Black Gospel and Southern Gospel. It is due to her leadership that the award show has opened up to all genres of Gospel music.

“When I took the helm it was very very challenging difficulties,” she said. “The Gospel Music Association is a trade association representing all Christian and Gospel Music. The music industry 15 years ago was on a downward trend due to the Internet. I asked the Lord…what do you want me to do? Bury it? He totally confirmed that not only has He used music to carry the Gospel but the creators on the front-line are preaching the Gospel through music.”

So Jackie did not bury the Dove Awards but opened it up to all forms of Gospel.

“It’s a tool to hear songs, where all…genres come together to spread the Gospel,” Jackie said.

The GMA was founded in 1964 to “celebrate” the Gospel through Christian and Gospel music. To accomplish this GMA produces the Dove Awards, the Hall of Fame Honors Ceremony and the IMMERSE Conference.

“Jesus encompasses every facet of my life. When it comes to major moves I’m not making a move without Him. God directs my footsteps,” Patillo added. “I was facing divorce in ’89. I asked God what are we going do? I was living in California. I was raised in California. God said go to Nashville and He will direct my steps. It was a scary season. He confirmed it and I moved. He opened doors. We have to constantly remember He lifts up and puts down. He puts desires and He fills them. He is the lover of our soul.”

Jackie Patillo was inducted into the Stellar Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2019. She serves as Trustee of Gospel Music Trust Fund and on the Advisory Board of Lipscomb University College of Entertainment and Arts. She started in entertainment as A&R for Benson Music Group and was instrumental in the success of superstar Natalie Grant, then on to Integrity Gospel assisting in the success of icons Joe Pace and Israel & New Breed, and at Verity Records being instrumental in the success of Marvin Sapp, Byron Cage, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, Kurt Carr and Dave Hollister.

The 52nd GMA Dove Awards will be hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Natalie Grant, with performances that also include Zack Williams, Elevation Worship, Lauren Daigle, Brandon Lake, Cain, Donnie McClurkin, Hope Darst, Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music, Matt Redman, The Isaacs, and We The Kingdom. Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr, Lacrae, and Kelonte Gavin are amongst the presenters. The top nominations go to Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Wayne Haun, Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake, King & Country, Cece Winans, Ed Cash, Tiffany Hammer and Zach Williams. www.DoveAwards.com www.GospelMusic.org

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.

