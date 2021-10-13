JR Smith Swarmed by Yellow Jackets During College Golf Debut (Watch)

*JR Smith’s career as a college golfer got off to a crazy start Monday when he was attacked by a hive of yellow jackets during the third round.

The retired NBA star turned North Carolina A&T student-athlete began Monday with the first two rounds of the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, North Carolina. He shot an opening 83, and followed up with a 78 in the second round later in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Smith started his third round on the back nine. He made par on his first two holes of the day before arriving at the 12th hole. That’s when all hell broke loose. As he was looking for his ball in the woods, he accidentally stepped on a nest of yellow jackets and was stung repeatedly.

Here’s the higher quality video of @TheRealJRSmith getting stung by Yellow Jackets at the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club. Glad he’s doing better now. @overtime @RiggsBarstool @GolfDigest @GOLF_com pic.twitter.com/PJBtC6Jwv7 — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

It was so bad that a medical cart was called out, and other groups were allowed to play through as they tended to his bites.

Smith would eventually recover and finish the third and final round on Tuesday with an 8-over score of 79. Combined with his rough start on Monday, that added up to a tournament of 27-over and 81st-place finish out of 84 golfers.

More importantly, he’s still breathing.