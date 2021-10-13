Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Basketball

Drake Joined Raptors Broadcast to Hype 1st Home Court Play in Two Years due to Pandemic (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Drake
Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake chats with the broadcast team during pre-season game against Houston (Oct. 11, 2021) – Screenshot

*The Toronto Raptors on Monday played a game in their home arena for the first time in nearly two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, and their official “global ambassador” was of course front and center … not only physically, but also joining the TV broadcast from his court side seat.

“So good to be home boys,” Drake said in the third quarter of his team’s pre-season game against Houston, explaining that the pandemic has forced him to drink at home while watching games for too long. Sporting a fuzzy Raptors jacket, a broadcast headset and clutching a drank, the sauced Toronto native stressed he was in “high spirits” as he chatted with the commentators from his adjacent front-row seat.

“Everything’s feeling great, looking great, so great to be around people again, see all these faces. I’m feeling in high spirits boys,” he said. He also laughed about having a few of the players out to his place in the off season and being too gassed from finishing his most recent album to hit the court with them for an early-morning workout. “I think I woke up in the pool that day from what I remember,’ he joked.

The crew wished a happy fourth birthday to Drake’s son, Adonis and the Six God wished his hometown a happy Thanksgiving, which falls on the second Monday in October in Canada.

“I know the city’s watching tonight, I just want to send my love to everybody, you know, it was a tough fight, a tough fight for the last couple years… [I hope they’re doing] as well as possible given the circumstances.”

Watch Drake call the Raptors game below.

Previous articleHFPA Partners with NAACP After Golden Globes Diversity Controversy
Next articleWATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of Space
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO