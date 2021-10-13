*Rapper #BoosieBadazz has been arrested for allegedly performing vandalism in #Atlanta.

On Monday, Boosie – whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch – was booked into #FultonCounty Jail after being involved in an incident at the #StateFarmArena in downtown #Atlanta.

Police say they responded to the scene a little after 12:40 a.m. on Saturday after it was reported that vandalism was taking place. A man told police that Boosie and some people from his crew crashed a stage during a performance by running up on the platform.

Prior to the incident, Boosie performed as part of the ‘Legendz of the Streetz’ tour earlier that night. The man who’s behind the police report on the matter said Boosie’s squad damaged items that belonged to his production company…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Clip Resurfaces of Kodak Black Grabbing His Mom’s Butt, Trying To Kiss Her [WATCH]