TEASER: BET to Debut Historic ‘Twenties’ After-Show with Trans Host B. Scott

*A new companion series for BET’s original series “Twenties” from Lena Waithe is set to launch on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Variety has your first look.

“Twenties After-Show With B. Scott,” announced in March, features media personality B. Scott as the first out, trans non-binary host and executive producer in BET history. Following each episode of the second season of “Twenties,” B. Scott will sit with cast and creatives to unpack the narrative, steeped in the queer Black experience, Variety reports.

In a teaser clip, Scott thanks co-executive producer Waithe for helping to launch this platform.

“I got a little emotional doing the intro,” Scott says, “talking about how if you’re going through a rough time, life does get better. I’m a living testament to that. To be that person now for someone, you are allowing me to have that moment.”

Waithe in turn told B. Scott that their videos and social content helped her when she first moved to Los Angeles in search of a career.

“I love you. I want to say thank you, watching your videos when I was first out here … it really inspired me and made me feel less alone. When you’re queer and you’re Black and you’re trying to be in the business and chase your .dream, it really doesn’t feel like there is space for you,” Waithe said. “I feel a full-circle moment to be with you, to have our legacies be forever linked, and you look like a star from the heavens.”

The after-show is set to premiere on BET Wednesday, October 13, at 10 p.m.