Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Nicki Minaj Shadow-Banned on Social Media After Controversial Vaccine Comments

By Ny MaGee
0

2018 BET Awards - Show
Getty

*Nicki Minaj believes she has been shadow-banned on social media following her comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

During an Instagram Live session on Monday (Oct. 11), the rapper said “I think I’ve been shadow-banned on a couple social media outlets because of my comments about the [vaccine].”

The statement comes a month after Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to reveal that she would be skipping the Met Gala this year because she was not vaccinated — as required by the event organizers. 

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Calls Out Reporters for Threatening Her Family in Trinidad

She also caught heat from the pro-vaccine loonies for claiming her cousin’s friend developed swollen testicles after taking the COVID vaccine. Minaj tweeted “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she wrote. 

Minaj also shared that she had recently contracted COVID-19 while working on a music video shoot. 

Terrence Deyalsingh, the Minister of Health for Trinidad & Tobago, fired back at Nicki’s claims about her cousin’s friend’s testicles. 

“We unfortunately wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse effect,” Deyalsingh said. “… As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or … anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Deyalsingh said his team wasted time investigating the rapper’s remarks about her cousin’s friend.

“What was sad about this, is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track [it] down. Because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media,” he said.

Check out the Instagram clip from Nicki’s Live above.

Previous articleWATCH: Dad Loses It Over Meek Mill’s Racy Album Art on Side of Philly Bus: ‘Is This What You Want Black Women?’
Next articleTEASER: BET to Debut Historic ‘Twenties’ After-Show with Trans Host B. Scott
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO