Nicki Minaj Shadow-Banned on Social Media After Controversial Vaccine Comments

*Nicki Minaj believes she has been shadow-banned on social media following her comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an Instagram Live session on Monday (Oct. 11), the rapper said “I think I’ve been shadow-banned on a couple social media outlets because of my comments about the [vaccine].”

The statement comes a month after Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to reveal that she would be skipping the Met Gala this year because she was not vaccinated — as required by the event organizers.

She also caught heat from the pro-vaccine loonies for claiming her cousin’s friend developed swollen testicles after taking the COVID vaccine. Minaj tweeted “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she wrote.

Minaj also shared that she had recently contracted COVID-19 while working on a music video shoot.

Terrence Deyalsingh, the Minister of Health for Trinidad & Tobago, fired back at Nicki’s claims about her cousin’s friend’s testicles.

“We unfortunately wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse effect,” Deyalsingh said. “… As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or … anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Deyalsingh said his team wasted time investigating the rapper’s remarks about her cousin’s friend.

“What was sad about this, is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track [it] down. Because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media,” he said.

