

*What will it take to finally put Michael Myers to rest and end his hijinks once and for all?

It looks like fans will have to wait and see as the twelfth installment of the Halloween series, “Halloween Kills,” may give us an answer.

The film follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) minutes after locking the masked murder in a cage in Laurie’s basement and setting it on fire, in hopes of killing Myers. But when he manages to free himself from the trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise against their unstoppable monster. The Strode family unites with past survivors to hunt Myers down, once and for all.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Greer about what to expect in the film, why the franchise continues to be successful, and the new tactics the Strode women have planned.

Cole: What can fans expect from the film and your character?

Greer: Definitely expect that we’re still going to try and kill Michael, while Michael continues to kill people (laughs). I think he’s more creative with staging his kills this time around, and he’s a lot scarier – the movie is scarier. We’re hitting horror a lot this time. David Gordon Green (director) gives each character their moment to take in what is happening and respond to the past and current events. The movie is like a bullet train.

Cole: Why do you think the “Halloween” franchise continues to be successful?

Greer: For whatever reason, this idea of Michael Myers resonates with people. The simplicity of the white mask, blue boiler suit, is what captivates people, and there’s something about the villain that keeps people engaged.

Cole: What is the generational household going to do differently to defeat Myers?

Geer: We all come together, and we’re all on the same page now. Before, I didn’t believe my mom and wanted to keep my daughter away from her crazy story. In this one, I’m all in and willing to help my mom while she’s sickly. I’m noticing how similar Allison and Laurie are in this film. I see so much of Laurie in Allyson.

Let’s see if the Strode family can end the Halloween horrors of Michael Myers once and for all as “Halloween Kills” slashes into theaters and Peacock October 15.