Over the summer, Lil Duval shared a tweet comparing DaBaby to rapper Ludacris which sparked a huge online debate. Now it looks like another one is about to happen as Fat Joe is comparing the rap star to the late Tupac Shakur.
In a clip from Big Tigger’s Rap City, Fat Joe played a game where he had to share the 2021 version of some veteran rappers.
When Tigger asked who’s the latest version of Tupac, Fat Joe named DaBaby, who also agreed. He reacted to the comparison on Instagram saying, “Agreed. But they gonna salt that down to Cr*ck.
cloud.vzn:I’m starting to think y’all forgot what Pac actually stood for.
