Cardi B Denies Lying to Judge to Attend Paris Fashion Week Amid Legal Battle with Model

*The model who is suing Cardi B over her 2016 mixtape cover is now accusing the rapper of lying to a judge to attend Paris Fashion Week.

We previously reported… Cardi is being sued by a Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. who claims she used his photo without permission and made it seem like he was performing oral on her for her mixtape cover. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brophy is a married man with kids who was shocked to discover his photo on the cover of “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1,” a mixtape the Cardi released in 2016.

According to TMZ, Brophy claims he never met the “Bodak Yellow” rapper but he recognizes his distinct back tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake. Brophy says he was “shocked, outraged, humiliated, and appalled” when he first saw the photo. He claims Cardi used the pic “in a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way to launch her career in music and entertainment.”

In his suit, Brophy says he “has been devastated as a result” of the mixtape cover and he was worried that “his wife believed he had betrayed her.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Seeks Postponement of Back-to-Back Court Battles with ‘Tattooed Man’ and Blogger Tasha K

He claims the tattoo visible in the photo is “one of a kind” and was done over 10 years ago. Brophy is seeking damages in excess of $5,000,000. Cardi has reportedly been attempting to settle with him without much luck.

Cardi B reached out to a judge asking that the $5 million battle be pushed back because it will be impossible for her to attend the trial in person since she recently gave birth to her second daughter.

Brophy and his lawyers are accusing Cardi of lying because she had no issue jetting off the Paris recently with her husband Offset.

In a new letter to the judge, Cardi responded: “This was the only trip I have taken since the birth of our son on September 4, 2021. I was of course, very concerned with, and made thorough arrangements for, the well-being and care of our children in our absence,” Cardi explained. “During our absence, our three-year-old daughter and our newborn son stayed with my mother and a baby nurse for our son, in New York. Both children were and remain in perfect health.”

Cardi continued, “In terms of traveling, my greatest concern was the welfare and health of my newborn son, and I absolutely agreed with my doctor’s strong advice that my son not be subjected travel at such a young age, in this time frame. That is why, when my husband and I made the brief trip to Paris, we were only able to do so because I could leave my son and daughter, for those few days, in New York the care of my mother and a baby nurse, and in close proximity to the pediatricians if the need arose. I could not do that for an extended trip to California during October.”

Later in her letter, the hip-hop star denies that she lied under oath.

“I fully understand that our going to Paris for such a major event could lead someone to assume it all ‘must have been’ a long time in the planning, and well-known far in advance, but it was not that at all,” Cardi said. “My Declaration of September 10, 2021, was entirely truthful, I concealed nothing, and the opportunity to go to Paris did not even first come to my attention until a couple of weeks later.”