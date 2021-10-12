Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Bravo Drops Trailer for ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls TripCR: Sophy Holland/Peacock
Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, and Kyle Richards of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ | CREDIT: SOPHY HOLLAND/PEACOCK

*Bravo has dropped the official trailer for the “Real Housewives” spin-off show “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Per EW, the returning “housewives” are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of New York City” icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.  

The women filmed their holiday adventure in Turks and Caicos this spring. The trailer reveals that Ramona and Kenya didn’t hit it off during the getaway.

Per Page Six, during one boat outing, Singer, 64, snaps at Moore, 50, and screams, “F–k you,” to which Moore claps back, “What you’re not going to do is say f–k you to me. Who the f–k do you think you are, Ramona?”

Check out the official poster above and the trailer below.

READ MORE: Bravo Reportedly Gave Kenya Moore An Ultimatum: RHOA or DWTS

Per Bravo TV… when Teresa appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” back in May, she teased, “Well you’re gonna be surprised who gets along and who doesn’t,” and adding that, yes, there is “a little bit of” drama.

Luann also shared a few details about the vacation when she later appeared on the show.

“It was an amazing trip. I really was surprised, I got along really well with Kenya. I didn’t know Kenya really well, and so that was cool,” she said. “And Kyle and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her. I had a great trip. I can’t say the same for Ramona. I had a great time.”

The first three episodes of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 18.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

