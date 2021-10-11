Whoopi Goldberg: No Need for Barbara Corcoran to Apologize for Body-Shaming Joke (Watch)

*TMZ caught Whoopi Goldberg walking to her car in NYC and extracted a comment about the body-shaming joke from “Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran during “The View” on Thursday, Oct. 7. Needless to say, she is not phased, because she and the shark go way back.

“Oh… No,” Goldberg replied when the TMZ cameraperson asked if she was offended.

When discussing jeans during a segment on Thursday’s show, and after Whoopi asked if these jeans would fit over her expanded “COVID” buttocks, Corcoran said that Whoopi should send her the jeans when she’s done, and Corcoran would make two pairs out of them. Corcoran apologized in a video later that day, saying: “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

Asked by TMZ’s reporter Monday if she accepted Corcoran’s apology, Goldberg said it wasn’t necessary.

“She doesn’t have to — you know, this is the lady who threw away her birthday party to get into a coffin,” Goldberg said, making reference to Corcoran’s 70th birthday event in 2019, where the shark began the evening in an actual coffin.

“So Barbara’s always been funny and weird,” Goldberg continued. “And that’s who she is. And no, it takes a lot more to offend me.”

Goldberg added that she and the investor go way, way back.

“I’ve known her too long. We’ve known each other 25 years,” Goldberg said.

Watch below: