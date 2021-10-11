VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a Dancing Jacquees on Stage

*Who knew that Quavo can cut a rug like a background dancer. Welp, people thought that was Quavo dancing in a video clip of a Jacquees concert. Turns out, it was actually Jacquees, looking very much like the Migos emcee.

As the R&B singer did a dance routine during his set, many folks on line began commenting about how they didn’t know Quavo had it in him. It also came as a shock, as the rapper is not known for dancing more than a two-step at his shows.

Alas, the dancer is indeed Jacquees himself, and Quavo is now trending because Twitter couldn’t tell the difference.

Watch below: