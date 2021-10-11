Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Arts

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a Dancing Jacquees on Stage

By EURPublisher01
0

jacquees
Jacquees mistaken for Quavo in viral video

*Who knew that Quavo can cut a rug like a background dancer. Welp, people thought that was Quavo dancing in a video clip of a Jacquees concert. Turns out, it was actually Jacquees, looking very much like the Migos emcee.

As the R&B singer did a dance routine during his set, many folks on line began commenting about how they didn’t know Quavo had it in him. It also came as a shock, as the rapper is not known for dancing more than a two-step at his shows.

Alas, the dancer is indeed Jacquees himself, and Quavo is now trending because Twitter couldn’t tell the difference.

Watch below:

Previous articleFlorida Veterinarian Sentenced to 22 Years for Child Porn, Having Sex with Dogs
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO