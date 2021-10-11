Monday, October 11, 2021
Nicki Minaj Drops In On ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Nicki Minaj expressed interest in hosting the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion back in July, and on Thursday she took to social media to share photos of her and Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV,” she wrote. “#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile.”

Check out Nicki’s IG post below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

According to Variety, Minaj didn’t host the reunion, she simply dropped in to ask the cast members some questions.

Over the summer, Nicki posted a teaser trailer for the Bravo reality series along with the caption: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

In a follow-up message on  Instagram Stories, she urged her followers to get caught up on the show. 

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” Nicki shared. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

Check out her post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Nicki also shared a screenshot of text messages with her publicist Joe about the potential hosting gig.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” Joe wrote. “Tapes around October.” She replied, “YESSSSSSSSSS. I WANT TO DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

