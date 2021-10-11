*Lala Anthony opened up and finally broke her silence about her split with #CarmeloAnthony.

In a recent interview with #AngieMartinez, the mother and actress explained how it’s been years since she’s been separated from her estranged husband and how she’s found the humor in everything.

Lala got candid, saying, “Like, to a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve separated. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it, and I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all.” She continued explaining that if she didn’t, she would be a basket case and how she already went through that.

Lala didn’t hold anything back. She also touched on cheating allegations. If you recall, shortly after it was announced she filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage, a woman claimed she had twins with Carmelo. Good for Lala for being transparent and moving on

As to why she kept the divorce a secret for so long, Anthony says she didn’t want to put her business out there for the public to judge.

“You know, I’m not a person that ever puts my business on social media. I’ve never talked about it but you’re my friend and I’m comfortable,” she told Martinez. “But it’s like so many times you do want to say, ‘Oh you guys really wanna know what happened? You wanna hear it from me?’ But you hold it in and it’s like, ‘Oh La’s doing good and she looks good on the ‘Gram,’ But, it’s like Nah, that s***t really hit me hard.”

