Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Lala Anthony Finally Speaks on Divorce from Carmelo Anthony | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

LaLaAnthonySaksFifthAvenueStarzCelebrate3zpsyLbDUnml
Lala Anthony

*Lala Anthony opened up and finally broke her silence about her split with #CarmeloAnthony.

In a recent interview with #AngieMartinez, the mother and actress explained how it’s been years since she’s been separated from her estranged husband and how she’s found the humor in everything.

Lala got candid, saying, “Like, to a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve separated. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it, and I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all.” She continued explaining that if she didn’t, she would be a basket case and how she already went through that.

Lala didn’t hold anything back. She also touched on cheating allegations. If you recall, shortly after it was announced she filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage, a woman claimed she had twins with Carmelo. Good for Lala for being transparent and moving on

As to why she kept the divorce a secret for so long, Anthony says she didn’t want to put her business out there for the public to judge.

“You know, I’m not a person that ever puts my business on social media. I’ve never talked about it but you’re my friend and I’m comfortable,” she told Martinez. “But it’s like so many times you do want to say, ‘Oh you guys really wanna know what happened? You wanna hear it from me?’ But you hold it in and it’s like, ‘Oh La’s doing good and she looks good on the ‘Gram,’ But, it’s like Nah, that s***t really hit me hard.”

MORE ON EURWEB: Hip-Hop Icon Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell Has A Football Field Named After Him – Unveiling Oct 12

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleKodak Black Deactivates Social Media After Posting Disturbing Messages About Mental Health
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO