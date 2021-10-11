Monday, October 11, 2021
Kodak Black Deactivates Social Media After Posting Disturbing Messages About Mental Health

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Kodak Black has reactivated his IG account after deleting them following a disturbing post about his mental health. 

“I mean maybe that wasn’t the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb,” the Florida rapper wrote, as reported by Complex. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n**ga but thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don’t worry I’m not suicidal and have no plans on harming.”

He continued, “I got a great support system & surrounded By love, somebody put a false rumor in my head that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok!”

Kodak deleted the message but you know savvy social media users captured a screengrab of it. Check it out below.

Kodak Black deleted his social media accounts when fans expressed concern about his mental health after he posted dark messages on Twitter on Thursday.

“So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up … Nobody Cares … I’m Everywhere @ Once … Friends Playin In My Head … Girls Playin Wit My Heart, Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I’ll Never Be Famous,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he said, “Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself.”

He then deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. 

Meanwhile, a clip has surfaced of Kodak dining with his mother at an event and grabbing her ass. Watch the awkward moment below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

