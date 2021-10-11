Kodak Black Deactivates Social Media After Posting Disturbing Messages About Mental Health

*Kodak Black has reactivated his IG account after deleting them following a disturbing post about his mental health.

“I mean maybe that wasn’t the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb,” the Florida rapper wrote, as reported by Complex. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n**ga but thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don’t worry I’m not suicidal and have no plans on harming.”

He continued, “I got a great support system & surrounded By love, somebody put a false rumor in my head that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok!”

Kodak deleted the message but you know savvy social media users captured a screengrab of it. Check it out below.

Kodak Black reveals he’s been going through a difficult time. Hopefully YAK is able to feel better and bounce back 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VtVZeJxE7U — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 8, 2021

Kodak Black deleted his social media accounts when fans expressed concern about his mental health after he posted dark messages on Twitter on Thursday.

“So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up … Nobody Cares … I’m Everywhere @ Once … Friends Playin In My Head … Girls Playin Wit My Heart, Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I’ll Never Be Famous,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he said, “Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself.”

He then deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

