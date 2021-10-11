*Another cult classic is getting the series treatment!

The teen horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is heading to Amazon Prime Video with a straight-to-series eight-episode order just in time for the Halloween season. Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, the series will take place one year after a fatal car accident that haunted a group of teenagers on graduation night. Finding themselves bound together by the dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer, they begin to unravel shocking secrets about their town and themselves while trying to figure out who is after them.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to series regular Madison Iseman about how the series differs from the original film and what makes a good horror show.

Cole: Can you share the differences between the original film and rebooted series?

Iseman: Our show definitely pays tribute to the book and the original film, with the show starting off with the same opening – the crazy car crash. However, we are in a completely different setting with a new cast and new characters. One of the main components of our show is how character-driven the series is. It’s not only about the kids running from the masked murderer – it’s also about how everyone is hiding something and no one is innocent. Each episode reveals more secrets.

Cole: Tell us about your character?

Iseman: I play identical twins Allison and Lennon Grant, who are very different from each other. Lennon is the outgoing sister and life of the party who gets good grades. She basically has everything figured out. Allison is much quieter and keeps to herself – never really clear what she’s thinking. She also fell in the shadows of her sister.

Cole: What makes a good horror show?

Iseman: Lots of good suspense, characters, and a good story. I love to see a scary movie take you somewhere – whether it’s throwing you off or it’s something you never expected.

Get ready for a roller coaster of emotions and suspense as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video October 15.