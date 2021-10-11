*Miami, Florida’s cultural icon, music legend, community activist, and winning football coach, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is pleased to announce the unveiling ceremony of the Luther Campbell Field located at Charles Hadley Park, the home of his Liberty City Optimist location, of which he is the co-Founder and President.

The unveiling, sanctioned by the City of Miami Parks & Recreation, will take place on October 12th at 6 PM on the football field. Charles Hadley Park is located at 1350 NW 50th St., Miami 33142.

“I’ve worked with children in my hometown for years, academically helping many of them get into college as well as grooming many of them to play professional sports. Building the Optimist club has been a labor of love, and having the field named after me by the City of Miami warms my heart. It is an absolute honor,” exclaims Campbell.

“I really want to thank Commissioner Watson and all of you for doing something that is one of the biggest no brainers in our community which is honoring a man who has done so much for the City of Miami, who has been such a positive influence on so many of our children’s lives,” states, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Miami Commissioner Watson continues, “It’s always great to honor those when they can be around to smell the roses.”

The unveiling is especially special to Campbell as he grew up playing on the very same field that is being named after him and it’s the field the athletes of his football program practice and play games on. He has been a conduit for athletes for thirty-one years and has helped develop athletes from the start of their introduction to football on what will soon be the Luther Campbell Football Field, including professional athletes such as Devontae Freeman, Duke Johnson, Willis McGee, and Chad Johnson.

About Luther Campbell

Luther Campbell first rose to national prominence when, as a member of the controversial group 2 Live Crew, they went to the United States Supreme Court to protect freedom of speech. In addition, Campbell’s fight for creative license forced the recording industry to take action by providing “parental advisory” warnings on explicit recordings. Campbell set a precedent as the first person responsible enough to apply the notice to his recordings. Luther Campbell is the first Southern rapper to appear on Billboard’s pop charts and the first to be featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their “Hip-Hop Nation: Roots, Rhymes and Rage” exhibit. Campbell was also the first Hip Hop music executive to launch a truly independent record label, handling everything in-house from production to distribution. Since launching Luke Records in 1985, Campbell has parlayed his musical legacy into a career as a businessman, community leader, author, radio and television personality, and football coach, drawing most headlines these days for his philanthropic endeavors and political activism. Campbell is currently a sports radio host and long-time columnist for the Miami New Times. He is also the executive producer and creator of the 2018 Starz docuseries “Warriors of Liberty City,” a spin-off of the Sports Emmy Award-nominated documentary “Liberty City Warriors” on Viceland. Luther Campbell is also currently producing several film and television projects, including a biopic on his life in partnership with Swirl Films.

