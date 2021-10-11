Monday, October 11, 2021
Former ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Slapped with Federal Fraud Charges

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Former “Basketball Wives LA” star Brittish Williams has been hit felony and fraud charges in St. Louis, Missouri.

Williams, who also goes by the name “Cierrah,” was indicted on federal fraud and identity theft charges on Sept. 22, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release. 

Williams, who appeared on season three of VH1’s “Basketball Wives LA,” faces five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number; four charges of bank fraud; three charges of making false statements to the IRS; three charges of wire fraud; and three charges of aggravated identity theft, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411

READ MORE: Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, Angel Brinks and DJ Duffey Returning to ‘Basketball Wives’

Here’s more from the outlet:

Prosecutors allege Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from banks and financial institutions. The indictment accuses Williams of submitting false information to the IRS, including the names and social security numbers of individuals she falsely claimed were dependents on her tax returns.

Williams pleaded not guilty the same day she was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7, per the report. 

“[Williams] has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced,” her attorney, Jason Korner, told the Post-Dispatch.

According to Williams’ Instagram page, she offers $300 workshops on how to “take home an additional $30,000 each month” as a social media influencer.

Williams was previously engaged to basketball player Lorenzo Gordon, and together they appeared on season 7 of WE Tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp”.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

