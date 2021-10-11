Monday, October 11, 2021
DeMaurice Smith, Randy Moss Response to Jon Gruden ‘s Racist Email [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss has weighed in on the racist email that was fired off by Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. 

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden sent the email to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he wrote that Smith had lips like “Michelin tires.”

Moss said the controversy negatively impacts Gruden’s team. 

“Now we have a bump in the road from leadership, coming from our head coach,” Moss said on “Sunday NFL Countdown”. “How can we focus going into a game where we’re uncertain where this is going?”

Like many NFL fans, Moss is waiting to see how the league will handle Gruden. 

“The clock is ticking. We’re watching to see what the NFL is going to do about this, because like I just said, we’re tying to move forward to the 21st century with the National Football League,” Moss said.

The NFL denounced Gruden’s comment in a statement, saying that the situation will be reviewed for potential disciplinary action.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the NFL’s statement read. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to the WSJ, Gruden apologized, saying he was “really sorry” but that he didn’t recall writing the email, Complex reports.

“I was upset,” he said. “I used a horrible way of explaining it. I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

In response to the report, Smith released a statement, saying: “This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America. You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

