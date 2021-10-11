Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Celeb Fitness Trainer Shaun T. Reveals He Was Molested By Stepfather As a Child

By Ny MaGee
0

Shaun T
Shaun T. via Twitter

*Fitness trainer Shaun T. took to social media recently to reveal that he was repeatedly molested by his stepfather as a child. 

In a clip shared on Instagram, Shaun T. is seen lip-synching a verse from MIKA’s “Grace Kelly” song while the captions of his childhood sexual abuse experience appeared on the screen. 

“When I was 8yrs old, we used to have fun movie nights in our basement. We used to have to take turns running upstairs to the kitchen to get snacks during the commercials,” the captions said.

Continuing, “One night when it was my cousin’s turn to get the snacks, my stepfather asked me if I had ever frenched kissed anyone. I said no so he decided to teach me how to French kiss. That same night he tried to have intercourse with me.”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: An Angry Sha’Carri Richardson Continues Losing: ‘All Y’all Suck A**!’ | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaun T (@shaunt)

It went on to say, “He repeatedly molested me weekly until I was 12 years old. I ended up moving out of my childhood home away from my mother and brother when I was 14yrs old. I was afraid if I told anyone he’d kill me so I didn’t tell my mother until I was 21 and suffered years of PTSD until I went through years of therapy and learned how to love myself!”

Shaun T. concluded his message with, “If you ever wondered why I trademarked the slogan ‘DIG DEEPER’ this is it! I was once asked, ‘Don’t you think you’re sharing too much?’ My answer: ‘Don’t you think there are too many people not sharing enough?’ #throwbackthursday #digdeeper.”

In the comments, several of Shaun T’s fans and celebrity pals expressed their love and support.

Sherri Shepherd wrote, “Shaun my heart hurts for the 8year old Shaun with the beautiful smile who’s trust was brutally violated. Love you and thank you for sharing. Do you have any advice for us as parents to look out for with our children?

Singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, “Thank u for sharing- such a devastating thing. It’s amazing to see how you are so positive even with such an awful thing happening to you in one of the most definitive times . U are Turning it into gold many times over by sharing it so that people can feel released from their own crippling fear – everyone has so much difficult stuff they are going thru or that happened to them . It helps so much to know we are not alone and we can get thru anything x bless you.”

Previous articlePhaedra Parks Talks Single Motherhood and ‘Looking for Love’ Again
Next article‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Star Dishes On Series Reboot | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO