*If you found yourself going through withdrawals when Facebook, Instagram or What’s App locked you out, you might be a social media junkie. It’s not cute! It’s pitiful. But enough about you. Let’s talk about the children affected by what the Facebook whistleblower called depression and suicidal thoughts brought on my cyber peer pressure.

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who (probably) left for her lunchbreak one day with a bunch of internal company documents and never came back, accused company executives of knowing about self-esteem issues caused to impressionable young girls who frequent the site. Haugen claimed company executives favor profits over the well-being of its users.

Today it’s Facebook. Last year it was pharmaceutical and chemical companies. Before that it was tobacco companies. Choosing profits over the well-being of people is nothing new. Testifying about it before Congress isn’t either. Thinking politicians – who are oftentimes bought and paid for by the companies they claim to police – will actually protect the American people is naive at best. Click on the video above to find out the real solution to this problem.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kodak Black Deactivates Social Media After Posting Disturbing Messages About Mental Health

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.