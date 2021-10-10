*Folks are trying to give LeVar Burton as many flowers as he can carry these days. To that end, the former “Star Trek: Next Generation” star and Reading Rainbow host, among other gigs, was named the Grand Marshal of the 133rd Rose Parade next year (2022), the Tournament of Roses announced earlier this week.

Burton was announced as an honored dignitary at the ceremony on Tuesday (0/05/21) in Pasadena, California.

“I come from a family for whom the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,” Burton said during the announcement which was carried on YouTube.

“We are so excited for New Year’s Day and the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade,” he added.

“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme,” Tournament President Bob Miller said in a statement. “I am proud to represent the 935 volunteer members in welcoming LeVar to share in the joy and promise of a healthy new year.”

Currently, Burton hosts his podcast “LeVar Burton Reads,” which now in its ninth season.