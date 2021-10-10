Sunday, October 10, 2021
LeVar Burton Continues Getting His Flowers – Named 133rd Rose Parade Grand Marshal | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
0

LeVar Burton on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Sept. 16, 2021, Comedy Central)

*Folks are trying to give LeVar Burton as many flowers as he can carry these days. To that end, the former “Star Trek: Next Generation” star and Reading Rainbow host, among other gigs, was named the Grand Marshal of the 133rd Rose Parade next year (2022), the Tournament of Roses announced earlier this week.  

Burton was announced as an honored dignitary at the ceremony on Tuesday (0/05/21) in Pasadena, California.  

“I come from a family for whom the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,” Burton said during the announcement which was carried on YouTube. 

“We are so excited for New Year’s Day and the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade,” he added. 

“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme,” Tournament President Bob Miller said in a statement. “I am proud to represent the 935 volunteer members in welcoming LeVar to share in the joy and promise of a healthy new year.” 

Currently, Burton hosts his podcast “LeVar Burton Reads,” which now in its ninth season. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

