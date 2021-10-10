Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityGossip
Gossip

An Angry Sha’Carri Richardson Continues Losing: ‘All Y’all Suck A**!’ | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

Sha'Carri Richardson (blue hair) - Getty
Sha’Carri Richardson – Getty

*Apparently, disqualified Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who wasn’t allowed to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, is tired of people who sit on their couches for a great portion of their lives coming for her.  

She took to IG to fully flesh out her disdain in her signature manner.  

“Yall get on this app to talk mess meanwhile in real life…” on a video where she says “All y’all suck a**.” She followed it up with a meme that read “I ignore a lot of shady s*** because y’all be ugly anyway reports Madamenoire.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ury’s Ferocious Knockout of Wilder Completes Trilogy – Proves He is Lord of the Ring

She hasn’t had a first-place finish since before her positive test, having competed in the Prefontaine Classic and famously coming in ninth place-then commencing to talk sh*t about as if she didn’t. 

Well, that trend continued at the Wanda Diamond League in the 200m at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sept. 3 and came in fourth place. Two days later, she ran in the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy and landed in second place even though she finished the same time as first place winner Javianne Oliver. 

“Learned so much this year, [lot] so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I’m done,” she wrote. 

Previous articleCommon Gifts Inmates At Statesville A State of the Art Recording Studio! | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO