*Apparently, disqualified Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who wasn’t allowed to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, is tired of people who sit on their couches for a great portion of their lives coming for her.

She took to IG to fully flesh out her disdain in her signature manner.

“Yall get on this app to talk mess meanwhile in real life…” on a video where she says “All y’all suck a**.” She followed it up with a meme that read “I ignore a lot of shady s*** because y’all be ugly anyway” reports Madamenoire.



She hasn’t had a first-place finish since before her positive test, having competed in the Prefontaine Classic and famously coming in ninth place-then commencing to talk sh*t about as if she didn’t.

Well, that trend continued at the Wanda Diamond League in the 200m at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sept. 3 and came in fourth place. Two days later, she ran in the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy and landed in second place even though she finished the same time as first place winner Javianne Oliver.

“Learned so much this year, [lot] so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I’m done,” she wrote.