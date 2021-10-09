Saturday, October 9, 2021
The DOJ Won’t Charge Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake in the Back 7 Times

By Fisher Jack
*You probably won’t be surprised to learn that that the Department of Justice is not going to go after Rusten Sheskey with federal criminal civil rights charges.

Sheskey is the Minneapolis cop who shot Jacob Blake in the back. The DOJ released its decision via a statement posted Friday.

Again, you most likely won’t be surprised to learn that the department’s decision comes after a team of prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Sheskey “willfully used excessive force.”

“After a careful and thorough review, a team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes,” the statement said. “Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Search Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake 'Will Not Be Subjected to Discipline,' Returns to Work

EURweb.com
Jacob Blake

As was reported, on August 23, 2020, Blake was trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend, Laquisha Booker, and their neighbor. As Blake tried to remove his children from the scene and drive away, Booker called 911, telling the dispatcher he was trying to steal her rental car.

Blake had a warrant out for his arrest, so when officers arrived, they tried to arrest him.

After a failed attempt to subdue Blake with a Taser, Sheskey grabbed Blake and shot him seven times in the back.

Fisher Jack

