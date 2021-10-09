*Here’s news that’ll make your blood boil. Two Dayton police officers are under investigation after a traffic stop in which they dragged a #paraplegic Black man from his vehicle.

It went down on Sept. 30. Officers stopped Clifford Owensby for illegal window tint while reportedly conducting a drug investigation. After coming across past history records of drug use, they asked him to step out of the vehicle to conduct what’s called a free air smell test.

After being commanded to exit the car, the disabled man informed the cops that he was unable to get out the vehicle because he required assistance because … he’s a paraplegic. Duh.

“No you’re not. No you’re not. You don’t touch me. You’re definitely not about to touch me,” Owensby said in the body camera footage before threatening to file a lawsuit if they touch him and asking for a supervisor to witness the encounter.

“Here’s the thing, I’m going to pull you out and then I’ll call a white shirt,” one of the officers is heard telling him. “Because you’re getting out of the car. That’s not an option. You’re getting out this car, so you can cooperate and get out of the car or I will drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here?”

Well, you know what happened next. Owensby was violently ripped from his vehicle by his hair and dragged to a police car.

Owensby reportedly suffered scrapes and re-injured his back from a previous injury and was later cited in Dayton Municipal Court with traffic citations for child restraint or seat belt and tinted glass.

Dayton Police in conjunction with the Professional Standards Bureau are investigating whether the cops involved violated any policies during the incident.

“We ask the public to please be patient while all of the facts are gathered so we may have a clear understanding of what occurred and why in order to make informed decisions and continue to improve services,” Dayton police said in a statement, promising a thorough and transparent probe which will be later shared.

Dayton PD pulled over Clifford Owensby & violently PULLED him out of the vehicle after learning that he was a paraplegic who couldn’t use his legs. Cops SHOULD treat citizens with respect. Instead, police had no regard for the wellbeing of this man. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/M2D40cri9w — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 8, 2021

Check out this video report on the incident via Dayton’s WHIO-TV7: