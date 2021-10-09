Saturday, October 9, 2021
‘Bodyguard Remake’ Has to Star A Latina Says Writer Matthew Lopez

By EurWebWriter
The Bodyguard poster

*Writer Matthew Lopez, who is remaking the classic film “The Bodyguard,” yet again, believes that the protagonist for the remake should be Latina.

Lopez told movie bosses he’d like the woman taking on Whitney Houston’s most famous film role to be a Latina when he signed on for the project, reports Variety. A Tony Award-winning playwright, Lopez reportedly said the following about his casting desire.  

 “When Warner Bros. approached me about the idea, I quickly said I would (do it) but I wanted the protagonist to be Latina. They agreed to that. 

“There’s been a lot of speculation about what I’d bring to the remake and some people were assuming that there’d be a gay storyline to it. Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous.” 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants Medicare to Cover Wig Costs For Medical Hair Loss

“It’s about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation,” Lopez continued. “In the 21st century, that means she’s in immediate need of protection. It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way.” 

Among the names favored for the remake were Cardi B and Beyonce. However, the 1992 version was celebrated as much for the acting of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as it was for the incredible soundtrack.

CardiBRihanna5thAnnualDiamondBallBEtNybSA3DWl-e1605893729135
Cardi B

  From that perspective, it would seem this remake has already fallen short before even being completed. After all who, black, white or Latina, can hold a candle to Whitney? 

Don’t hold your breath thinking of one. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

