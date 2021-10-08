Friday, October 8, 2021
Whoopi Goldberg On Why She Stopped Dating Younger Guys [Video]

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg

*Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about why she stopped dating younger guys.

During Wednesday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, 65, discussed age gaps in relationships with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, and guest co-host Cindy McCain.

“Whoopi, do you go younger or older?” Haines, 44, asked the panel. 

“It depends on my mood,” Goldberg teased. “Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they’re not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not.”

Goldberg then recalled a memorable conversation she had with a young man she was dating. 

“Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks,” she said. “I went out with a younger dude and he said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’ And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!’”

She continued, “So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it’s tiring. But then there’s the other way where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re alright.’ So you never know.”

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

Goldberg has been married three times. Her first husband was Alvin Martin, with whom she shares daughter Alexandrea. She wed cinematographer David Claessen in 1986; they divorced two years later. She married her third husband, actor Lyle Trachtenberg, in 1994 but they called it quits the following year.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

