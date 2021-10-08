Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Watch Trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” the next live-action film in the horror franchise.

The movie takes place in Raccoon City, and stars Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. Here’s the official synopsis:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, “Welcome to Raccoon City” arrives in theaters November 24. Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Search trailer Sneak Peek: Lynn Whitfield’s Black Excellence on TV One’s Next ‘Uncensored’ | WATCHTrailer

Previous articleHoliday Shopping Tips Amid COVID Pandemic
Next articleBlackground Records 2.0 Re-release JoJo and Ashley Parker Angle Catalogues
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO