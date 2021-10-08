Watch Trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’

*Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” the next live-action film in the horror franchise.

The movie takes place in Raccoon City, and stars Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. Here’s the official synopsis:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, “Welcome to Raccoon City” arrives in theaters November 24. Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Search trailer Sneak Peek: Lynn Whitfield’s Black Excellence on TV One’s Next ‘Uncensored’ | WATCHTrailer