VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During Texas School Shooting Went Viral

*A viral photo shows a string of text messages a mother received from her terrified son on Wednesday morning during the shooting at his high school in Arlington, Texas. Four people were injured, including three who were hospitalized, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A screenshot of the texts, obtained by CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, went viral within hours of being posted.

“Mom there’s a shooting. Mom help,” the student texted his mom at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from Timberview High School, when the shots were heard. Officials believe the shooting may have happened after two students started fighting in class, and the suspect, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, pulled out a gun.

“Mom I’m scared,” the woman’s son wrote. After she asked if he was safe, he responded, “IDK [I don’t know] mom.”

The messages were between Stella Oigo, and her son Tervil. They lost a family member to gun violence years ago, which added to the urgency of the moment, tweeted CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reporter, Jason Allen, who shared the texts.

Watch Allen’s follow-up report below: