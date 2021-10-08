Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Education

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During Texas School Shooting Went Viral

By EURPublisher01
0

school-shooting-text-
Viral photo shows terrified texts a son sent his mom during the Texas school shooting

*A viral photo shows a string of text messages a mother received from her terrified son on Wednesday morning during the shooting at his high school in Arlington, Texas. Four people were injured, including three who were hospitalized, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A screenshot of the texts, obtained by CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, went viral within hours of being posted.

“Mom there’s a shooting. Mom help,” the student texted his mom at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from Timberview High School, when the shots were heard. Officials believe the shooting may have happened after two students started fighting in class, and the suspect, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, pulled out a gun.

“Mom I’m scared,” the woman’s son wrote. After she asked if he was safe, he responded, “IDK [I don’t know] mom.”

The messages were between Stella Oigo, and her son Tervil. They lost a family member to gun violence years ago, which added to the urgency of the moment, tweeted CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reporter, Jason Allen, who shared the texts.

Watch Allen’s follow-up report below:

Previous articleCourtney Williams, Crystal Bradford Booted From Atlanta Dream After Their Fight Video Surfaces[WATCH]
Next articleKodak Black Says He’s Loyal to Donald Trump After Prison Sentence Commuted
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO