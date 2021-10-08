*Will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson become the next big rapper?

The actor made his first rap debut by hopping on Tech N9ne’s new track titled “Face Off.” The former WWE champion showed off his skills while promoting the new song on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne @therealkingiso & #joeycool. Honored to add some Rock gasoline to their FIRE. Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it.”

In the record, The Rock is paying homage to his roots and pumping up the audience about his extreme workout tactics. “It’s about tribe, it’s about power. We stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work, put in the hours, and take what’s ours,” Rock raps. The actor touches on being black and Samoan, and the verse is set to one of his insane at-home workouts. The Rock is currently running the track with a video of himself pumping iron to promote his Project Rock by Under Armour collection.

While some fans were excited to hear him spit some bars, fans quickly pointed out that Johnson already made his rap debut on the Wyclef Jean track released in 2000.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Giancarlo Esposito Frustrated with Actors Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated