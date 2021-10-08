Ludacris Turns to Daughter for Inspiration on New Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ [EUR Video Exclusive]

*We previously reported that rapper Ludacris (Chris Bridges) teamed with Netflix for his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.”

The streaming giant ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.

Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way.

RSVP before the morning of October 11th by clicking here: https://t.co/NgGI0K5KTT! #KarmasWorld

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

We caught up with the hip-hop star to dish about his latest project, which debuts on Netflix on Oct. 15. Watch our conversation with Luda below.