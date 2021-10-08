Graphic Video: Georgia Cop Under Review for Stomping Head of Suspect Before Arrest

*A Georgia State trooper is under investigation after appearing to stomp the head of a suspect during an arrest, the state’s department of public safety said. Video of the incident quickly went viral.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on October 3, a Black trooper with the Georgia State Patrol pulled over a driver, identified as Jamarco Lucas, because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. DPS said that Lucas initially stopped, but then fled, initiating a pursuit.

The trooper followed Lucas, who exited his vehicle with his right hand inside his waistband and the trooper later saw a handgun fall out of his pants, officials said. During the foot chase, the trooper deployed his Taser twice, hitting Lucas once. When Lucas fell to the ground, he did not display his hands or follow verbal commands from the trooper, DPS says.

The video, originally posted on Twitter by “Atlanta Uncensored,” shows Lucas on the ground as the trooper stomps his head twice, drags him across a sidewalk and puts his knee on him as he handcuffs him.

Watch below: