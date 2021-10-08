Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black Lives Matter

Graphic Video: Georgia Cop Under Review for Stomping Head of Suspect Before Arrest

By EURPublisher01
0

Georgia State Trooper
Georgia State Trooper

*A Georgia State trooper is under investigation after appearing to stomp the head of a suspect during an arrest, the state’s department of public safety said. Video of the incident quickly went viral.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on October 3, a Black trooper with the Georgia State Patrol pulled over a driver, identified as Jamarco Lucas, because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. DPS said that Lucas initially stopped, but then fled, initiating a pursuit.

The trooper followed Lucas, who exited his vehicle with his right hand inside his waistband and the trooper later saw a handgun fall out of his pants, officials said. During the foot chase, the trooper deployed his Taser twice, hitting Lucas once. When Lucas fell to the ground, he did not display his hands or follow verbal commands from the trooper, DPS says.

The video, originally posted on Twitter by “Atlanta Uncensored,” shows Lucas on the ground as the trooper stomps his head twice, drags him across a sidewalk and puts his knee on him as he handcuffs him.

Watch below:

Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg On Why She Stopped Dating Younger Guys [Video]
Next articleThe Rock Raps! He’s Spittin’ on Tech N9ne’s New Track ‘Face Off’| LISTEN
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO